US tariff: Auto component exporters may take Rs 2,700-4,500 crore hit

The auto component industry may see the topline growth decelerating to 6-8% this fiscal, as against 8-10% projected earlier if higher tariffs get finally imposed on exports to the US. This may shave `2,700-4,500 crore off the industry’s net income, says a report.

The likely tariff hike is estimated to burden the entire supply chain with an incremental cost of about `9,000 crore, which will need to be borne by the US consumers, US importers, and exporters, Icra Ratings said on Monday in a report based a sample of 46 auto ancillaries with aggregate annual revenue of more than `3,00,000 crore in FY24, which is nearly half the industry size.

Operating margins are likely to moderate by 50-100 bps against earlier estimates of 10.5-11.5% this fiscal in a scenario where 30-50% of the incremental costs are to be absorbed. Specifically for exporters, the decline can be higher at 150-250 bps.