Tokenisation can revolutionise India's access to global capital: FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda

BENGALURU: Digital asset prime broker FalconX is betting on tokenisation and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive the next wave of financial innovation - particularly in cross-border payments and real-world asset access.

"Most of the world's value will be tokenised," said Raghu Yarlagadda, founder and CEO of FalconX.

We believe tokenisation and AI will fundamentally reshape how assets are created, moved, and accessed globally.

Tokenisation refers to the process of converting real-world assets, such as real estate, stocks, or digital goods, into blockchain-based tokens, enabling faster, more transparent transactions across a tamper-proof, distributed ledger.

From money market funds to real estate, blockchain enables faster, cheaper, and more inclusive access to financial assets, he explained.

India stands at a pivotal crossroad in digital finance, Yarlagadda noted, adding that crypto adoption and the India stack (a collection of indigenous digital infrastructure and apps aimed at financial inclusion) provide a foundation for the country to pioneer the next wave of global innovation.

In light of evolving regulatory approaches in the US and EU, companies such as Silicon Valley-based FalconX demonstrate the tremendous economic potential that balanced regulation could unlock for India's remittance and capital markets transformation.

FalconX, which has processed over USD 1.5 trillion in institutional digital asset volume, provides trading, credit, and custody infrastructure for institutional crypto participants.

The company has established a dominant position in the global crypto derivatives market, handling 12-15 per cent of global crypto options trading.

But the company's ambitions go beyond trading.

The company recently integrated BlackRock's tokenised money market fund (BUIDL) onto its platform, allowing clients to post tokenised collateral while continuing to earn yield.

It's a real-world example of traditional finance and crypto coming together, Yarlagadda said.

And it's already working at scale.

For India, where remittance inflows exceeded USD 125 billion in 2023, such blockchain-based innovations could be transformative.