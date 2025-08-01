Stocks drop as Trump's new tariff sweep offsets earnings

Stock markets fell Friday as Donald Trump announced tariffs on dozens of trading partners ahead of a self-imposed deadline, offsetting strong earnings from tech giants.

With hours to go before the US president's deadline for governments to make toll-averting deals, he unveiled a list of sweeping levies he had decided to impose upon those still in talks.

However, he did provide a minor reprieve by saying the measures will take effect next week.

Governments around the world have been scrambling to cut agreements with the White House since Trump unveiled his bombshell "Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2, which included 10 percent across the board and then targeted "reciprocal" ones.

He then delayed implementation of the reciprocals until July 9, and then August 1, and next week.

Some countries reached deals, including Japan, the European Union, Britain and recently South Korea, but most are yet to do so. China remains in talks with Washington to extend a fragile truce in place since May.

For those in the crosshairs of the latest outburst, the measures range from 10 percent to 41 percent.

Canada was singled out for a 35 percent hit, with Trump hitting out at its failure to deal with cross-border drugs issues and earlier at Ottawa's plan to recognise a Palestinian state.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "disappointed" by Trump's decision.

Taiwan faces 20 percent "temporary" duties, with its President Lai Ching-te saying there was a possibility of reductions should an agreement be reached, while Cambodia welcomed a 19 percent rate as it was well down from the initial 36 percent initially threatened.

The Swiss government said Friday it would negotiate to avoid the 39 percent toll it was hit with, which will potentially hammer its key pharmaceutical industry. The new rate is up from the 31 percent previously threatened.

Equities went into retreat at the end of the week as traders contemplated the impact on the global economy.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Mumbai, Bangkok, Wellington and Taipei were all down.