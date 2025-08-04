Indian markets end higher on Monday ahead of RBI policy decision; metal, auto stocks lead gains

Market sentiment was supported by gains in metal, IT, and auto stocks. On the BSE, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Adani Ports emerged as the top performers. On the flip side, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank dragged the index. A similar trend was seen on the NSE, where Hero MotoCorp joined Tata Steel and Adani Ports among the top gainers, while ONGC joined Power Grid and HDFC Bank in the losers’ list.

Broader market indices outperformed the frontline benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.40%, and the Nifty Smallcap index gained 1.27%, indicating strong participation from mid- and small-cap segments.

All sectoral indices except Nifty FMCG, which dipped slightly by 0.1%, ended in the green. Nifty Metal led the pack with a robust gain of 2.45%, followed by Nifty IT and Auto, which rose 1.6% each.

Investors are now focused on the upcoming RBI decision, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged but may offer cues on inflation management and growth outlook in light of persistent global uncertainties and slowing industrial momentum.