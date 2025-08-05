ALMM (wind) procedure amended to nudge wind OEMs to ‘Make in India’

CHENNAI: The recent amendment to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) (Wind) procedure is expected to benefit domestic wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (or wind OEMs) by creating a more equitable footing between Indian and Chinese wind OEMs. This will reduce the disadvantage in manufacturing costs for Indian wind OEMs as compared to their Chinese counterparts, while strengthening the local supply chain. It will also support the credit profiles of the domestic players,

A Crisil Ratings analysis of companies accounting for 85-90% of India's wind OEM industry by order book, indicates as much.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on July 31, amended the procedure for including / updating wind turbine models in the ALMM (Wind) – i.e., the list of certified wind turbine models eligible for installation in the country.

The amendment mandates wind OEMs to source key components—blade, tower, gearbox, generator, and special bearings which account for 65–70% of the total cost of a wind turbine—only from ALMM (Wind Turbine Components) listed suppliers. It also mandates wind turbine data and control systems to remain within India, using local data centers, servers, and R&D facilities4, which in turn should improve data security and enhance the country's cybersecurity ecosystem.

The move mirrors the shift in the solar sector, through introduction of ALMM (Solar Modules) effective April 2024, that boosted domestic manufacturing by limiting approvals to India-based suppliers. On similar lines, the current amendments will nudge the wind OEMs to ‘Make in India’.