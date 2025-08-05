Indusind soars 5% as RBI nods Rajiv Anand as new CEO

However, Emkay noted “we view the appointment of a seasoned private banker, versus rumors about the risk of hiring a PSB banker, as a positive development for the bank in the long run."Yet, the brokerage believes that Anand will have the tough task of rebuilding a leadership team, reorienting the bank’s asset/liability mix, reinforcing governance standards, and restoring stakeholders’ confidence, before setting off a turnaround for the bank once again. "We believe clarity on the long-term strategic direction may take some more time.

In the interim, the stock performance is likely to be driven by near-term outcome on margin and asset quality, with the risk of kitchen sinking remaining a niggling concern," Emkay noted and reaffirmed its 'reduce' call, with a price target of Rs 700.The troubled Indusind has been headless since late April when the scam-tainted chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and his deputy Arun Khurana resigned owning moral responsibility for the massive losses in its forex derivatives trading book.

As RBI mandated, the board of the bank had shortlisted three names--Rajiv Anand, Anup Saha of Bajaj Finance, and Rahul Shukla of HDFC Bank--to man the top deck of the bank and had submitted to the regulator for approval. While Saha is the managing director of Bajaj Finance, Shukla is the group head of commercial and rural banking at HDFC Bank and is on a sabbatical from the largest private sector bank.

While Kathpalia had resigned on April 29, Khurana did so a day before. Both had cited moral responsibility for the scam for the decisions to leave, which came in well after seven weeks since the crisis came out. Both have also been banned by the market regulator from the market for insider trading—they had pocketed over Rs 157 crore from selling bank’s shares in 2023-24.

Since their resignations, the bank has been run by an RBI-approved executive committee comprising its consumer banking head Soumitra Sen and chief administrative officer Anil Rao. The new leadership is crucial development for the bank, which has been in focus since early March when it was forced by the RBI to inform all stakeholders that it made accounting mistakes in the forex derivatives books for several years and that it would have to make provisions to the tune of 1.35% of its networth as of December 2024 when it was Rs 64,000 crore.

On May 22 the bank said while announcing the March quarter earnings that the losses were much higher at Rs 2,329 crore. It had booked a net profit of Rs 2,349 crore in the year-ago period. Most of the loss was due to the impairment in its forex derivatives book, which the management first said would be only around Rs 1,600 crore.

The lender reported net interest income of just Rs 3,048 crore in Q4 a whopping 43% less from Rs 5,376 crore a year ago. Since the accounting scam, the bank counter lost more than half its value from its 52-week high of Rs 1,514.95 recorded in June 2024.