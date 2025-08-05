Sebi moots overhaul of related-party transaction norms for large companies

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has proposed a sweeping overhaul of the norms dealing with related-party transactions (RPTs) as part of its focus on increasing the ease of doing business for large companies. Sebi has released its draft consultation paper late last evening which has called for sweeping changes in the norms dealing with materiality thresholds, potentially cutting compliance hurdles by nearly 60% for the top listed firms. Currently any RPT of Rs 1,000 crore or more or 10% of their annual consolidated turnover, by a listed company must seek shareholder approval.

The proposed scale-based thresholds aim to slash red tape for large listed entities, but experts urge safeguards for minority shareholders and the consultation paper recommends a significant overhaul of materiality thresholds.

The proposed “scale-based threshold mechanism” seeks to determine when RPTs are considered material and must be placed before shareholders for approval. However, Sebi now thinks that this is onerous for large listed entities as large companies are forced to classify many substantial—but not necessarily significant—transactions as material, leading to excessive paperwork.

To address this, Sebi has proposed replacing the “one-size fits all” approach with a scale-based system, as follows: