Bengaluru-based Prestige Hospitality gets Sebi nod for Rs 2,700-crore IPO

MUMBAI: Prestige Hospitality Ventures, which develops and operates luxury, upscale and upper midscale hospitality assets, has received Sebi approval for a Rs 2,700 crore initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of Rs 5 each worth Rs 1,700 crore, and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, by the promoters Prestige Estates Projects.

Prestige Hospitality proposes to utilise Rs 1,121.3 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment of Rs 397.3 crore availed by the company and its subsidiaries -- Sai Chakra Hotels and Northland Holding Company -- while Rs 724.1 crore will be invested back into these subsidiaries. The company also proposes to utilise a portion of the fund towards pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Prestige Hospitality Ventures is a part of the Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, promoted by Prestige Estates Projects which has 38 years of experience in real estate development.