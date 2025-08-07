Indian markets recover from early Slump; Close marginally higher despite tariff concerns

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets staged a smart recovery on Thursday, bouncing back from sharp intraday losses triggered by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs on Indian goods. Late buying in IT, Pharma, and select index heavyweights helped the benchmarks end in the green.

The BSE Sensex rebounded 812 points from the day’s low of 79,811.29 to end at 80,623.26, up 79.27 points or 0.10 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 also recovered from a sharp fall, closing 21.95 points higher at 24,596.15 after touching an intraday low of 24,344.15.

Markets opened sharply lower after Trump announced a fresh 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the total tariff burden to 50 per cent. The earlier 25 per cent tariff, announced last week, took effect today. The additional round is scheduled to come into force on August 27 after a mandatory 21-day notice period.

The knee-jerk reaction saw Sensex and Nifty shedding over 700 and 250 points respectively during early trade. Export-dependent stocks from sectors like textiles, jewellery, seafood, and chemicals bore the brunt, with several names falling up to 6 per cent. However, recovery in global cues, short-covering ahead of derivative expiries, and positive commentary from select brokerages eased investor nerves and supported the rebound.