Sensex, Nifty rebound sharply after Trump tariff shock

India’s equity markets staged a sharp rebound on Thursday after opening with significant losses. The weekly expiry day started on a weak note, with the benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- witnessing a steep gap-down opening. The downturn was driven by geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order levying an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total US tariff on India to 50%.

The Sensex, which fell more than 700 points to hit an intraday low of 79,824.61, closed the session at 80,623.26, while the Nifty rebounded from a fall of 220.80 points to settle above the 24,500 level. The broader midcap index edged up by 0.3%, while the smallcap index closed on a muted note.

The sharp improvement in investors’ sentiment came amid hopes of a potential meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and further trade negotiations between India and the US.

"Domestic equities recovered sharply from the intraday lows amid a volatile weekly expiry day. Although the earlier trade was weighed down by broad-based selling following steep US tariff hikes on India, sentiment improved toward the close as reports of potential peace talks involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky which raised hopes of a softer US stance on trade,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.