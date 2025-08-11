HBL Engineering shares surge 14.2% on strong Q1 earnings

CHENNAI: HBL Engineering shares surged 14.2% on Monday to a nine-month high of Rs 684.85 after the company reported its strongest quarterly earnings to date. For the quarter ended June 2025, net profit jumped 79% year-on-year to Rs 143 crore, supported by a 16% rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 602 crore. The growth was driven primarily by the Electronics division, which continued to deliver robust performance.

The results also showed improved cost efficiency, with operating expenses falling compared to the previous quarter, helping to boost profitability. Earnings per share of the company, which is primarily engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of specialised batteries and electronics solutions, along with service activities related to these products, rose to Rs 5.20 from Rs 2.90 a year earlier, reflecting the sharp improvement in earnings.

The company currently operate in three main verticals such as industrial batteries, defence and aviation batteries, and electronics, with the latter including railway electronics and electric mobility.

Analysts noted that investor sentiment was buoyed by the company’s solid market position in industrial batteries and electronics, along with its consistent return ratios. They added that further growth in its electronics and mobility-related businesses could help sustain momentum in the stock.