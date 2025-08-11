Upcoming Trump-Putin meet lifts market sentiment as Sensex, Nifty gain almost 1%

India’s equity market surged ahead on Monday as sentiment improved following the announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska to discuss the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Besides easing geopolitical tensions, a positive global market also supported the rally. The U.S. markets surged 1% in the previous session while Asian markets and European markets were also in the green on optimism over potential interest rate cuts by the US Fed.

The benchmark index BSE Sensex closed 746 points (0.93%) higher at 80,604, while the Nifty rose 221 points (0.91%) to settle at 24,585. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index added 0.8%, and the Smallcap index rose 0.35%.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty and PSU Bank indices advanced 2% each, and other sectors like pharma, auto, mid-cap, defence, and FMCG gained up to 1%. The PSU Bank index surged after SBI delivered better-than-expected Q1 results.

“Global market sentiments improved, following reports of US-Russia peace talks likely to be held this week, while Indian investors cheered FII inflows of Rs 1,933cr on Friday,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), however, turned net sellers on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,159 crore. The selling was countered by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchase of Rs 5,951 crore.

He added that private lender ICICI Bank’s move to increase the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts boosted traction in public sector banks.