TÜV Rheinland's services evolving to align with Industry 5.0’s values: CEO

BENGALURU: As the world advances toward Industry 5.0 — an era focused on human-centric, sustainable manufacturing — German industrial tech solutions giant TÜV Rheinland is positioning itself as a key enabler of this transformation.

Unlike Industry 4.0, which emphasised automation, data exchange and smart systems, Industry 5.0 integrates these innovations with human creativity, environmental responsibility and system resilience. It’s a shift that enhances, rather than replaces, human capabilities and brings sustainability to the core of technological progress.

Speaking to the TNIE, TÜV Rheinland CEO Dr-Ing Michael Fübi explained, “Our services are evolving to align with Industry 5.0’s values — from developing standards to certifying sustainable production. We help companies build systems where innovation, compliance, and human well-being coexist. This is not just a technological leap but a philosophical one, and we are committed to guiding our customers responsibly.”

Commenting on the current industrial landscape, Fübi noted, “Industry 4.0 has moved from concept to reality across sectors. Smart factories, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics are now common. However, challenges remain, like integrating legacy systems, managing cybersecurity, and ensuring interoperability across technologies.”