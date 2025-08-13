TÜV Rheinland's services evolving to align with Industry 5.0’s values: CEO

BENGALURU: As the world advances toward Industry 5.0 — an era focused on human-centric, sustainable manufacturing — German industrial tech solutions giant TÜV Rheinland is positioning itself as a key enabler of this transformation.
Unlike Industry 4.0, which emphasised automation, data exchange and smart systems, Industry 5.0 integrates these innovations with human creativity, environmental responsibility and system resilience. It’s a shift that enhances, rather than replaces, human capabilities and brings sustainability to the core of technological progress.
Speaking to the TNIE, TÜV Rheinland CEO Dr-Ing Michael Fübi explained, “Our services are evolving to align with Industry 5.0’s values — from developing standards to certifying sustainable production. We help companies build systems where innovation, compliance, and human well-being coexist. This is not just a technological leap but a philosophical one, and we are committed to guiding our customers responsibly.”
Commenting on the current industrial landscape, Fübi noted, “Industry 4.0 has moved from concept to reality across sectors. Smart factories, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics are now common. However, challenges remain, like integrating legacy systems, managing cybersecurity, and ensuring interoperability across technologies.”
Operating in over 50 countries, TÜV Rheinland provides customised testing, certification, inspection, and training services that make digital transformation safe and scalable. The company serves an array of sectors, including advanced manufacturing, energy, mobility, ICT, life sciences, infrastructure, electronics, and consumer goods. “We’re constantly innovating in testing, digital assurance, and sustainability. Our work spans
cybersecurity audits for industrial automation, hydrogen and EV battery testing, ESG assurance, and more. We also offer remote inspections, predictive maintenance protocols, and digital product passports that support circular economy goals,” Fübi said. “With practical, industry-specific solutions, we help manufacturers transition to Industry 4.0 not just efficiently, but securely and sustainably.”
Artificial Intelligence plays a growing role in today’s industry by automating tasks, enabling smarter decisions, and boosting efficiency through data insights. However, AI also brings challenges, especially around transparency, data quality, system integration, and evolving regulations. These require robust validation frameworks, ethical design, and strong governance. Trust in AI hinges on reliability, traceability, and accountability.
On TÜV Rheinland’s role in this evolving space, Fübi shared, “Autonomous systems pose new compliance and cybersecurity challenges, especially as AI evolves beyond its original parameters. We’re developing frameworks to assess system boundaries, failure modes, and cybersecurity robustness. We also contribute to global standardisation to help define the guardrails for safe, autonomous tech.”
India remains a key focus for TÜV Rheinland, not only as a major growth market but also as a long-term partner in innovation. With operations in multiple cities and advanced testing labs, its Indian workforce of testers, inspectors, auditors, and trainers serves sectors including automotive, renewable energy, electronics, telecom, and IT.
“Our work in India supports industrial modernisation, skill development, export readiness, and sustainability compliance. As the country advances its Make-in-India, Digital India, and clean energy initiatives, we are committed to shaping the future of responsible industrial progress,” Fübi concluded.