The emergence of income plus arbitrage funds

Debt mutual funds in India which were a tax efficient option for lower risk investors in the Indian capital market took a beating when its taxation got tweaked in a recent Union Budget whereby its gains were simply taxed at the investor’s overall income tax slab rate. There was a course correction of sorts in the very next Budget where some further tweaks were made for a new predominantly debt oriented hybrid investment category with an equity taxation rate albeit with a two year holding period was proposed.

This has led to some innovative products and the Income Plus Arbitrage Fund, which strategically allocates investments into a combination of debt-oriented mutual fund schemes and arbitrage funds, is one of them. Typically, such a fund invests about 50–65 percent in debt mutual fund schemes and 35–50 percent in arbitrage opportunities, placing it in the Fund-of-Funds (FoF) category. The debt component is aimed at offering stability and visible income, while the arbitrage portion offers tax efficiency. With precise structuring, the fund can qualify for equity-like taxation, making it an attractive option for tax-sensitive investors.

The primary reason for a low to moderate risk investor to consider an Income Plus Arbitrage Fund is usually its tax efficiency. A FoF that maintains at least 35 percent exposure to equity instruments, even if it is through arbitrage positions, can help the fund qualify for equity type long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation if held for over two years. This means capital gains, if any, will be taxed at 12.5 percent, which is significantly lower than the tax on traditional debt funds or fixed deposits, both of which are taxed as per the investor's income tax slab.