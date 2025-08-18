Sensex ends 676 points higher after intraday surge of over 1,100 points on Monday

Global cues were supportive as easing concerns over oil supply disruptions followed fresh diplomatic talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This helped reduce worries about higher energy costs and added momentum to the rally.

The surge was broad-based, with autos, consumer goods, and financials leading the way. Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp jumped more than 7 percent each on expectations of tax relief in the automobile sector. Small- and mid-cap shares also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap index posting strong gains led by companies such as PGEL, KEC International, Amber Enterprises, Bata India and Sagility.

Analysts welcomed the reforms as a game-changing development. They described the GST overhaul as a “big-ticket reform” and raised its Nifty target to 28,000 by September 2026, citing strong opportunities in autos and cement. At the same time, they cautioned that near-term risks remain from weak corporate earnings, US tariff pressures, and sustained foreign investor selling. Domestic institutional flows, however, continue to provide a cushion against volatility.

While IT stocks faced selling pressure, banks and financials showed resilience. Experts believe that the combination of easing geopolitical tensions and the S&P upgrade could help stabilise foreign flows in the weeks ahead. Overall, Monday’s rally reflected a renewed sense of optimism, with investors betting that structural reforms and improving macro signals will support Indian markets over the medium term.