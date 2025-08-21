Pilots Association asks Ministry to withdraw paper regarding employment of pilots abroad

NEW DELHI: The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA) has strongly opposed the working paper submitted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) calling upon it to regulate the hiring of Indian aviation professionals by foreign airlines.

The association has asked the Ministry to immediately withdraw the paper submitted to ICAO on August 1 during its 42nd session and focus on prioritising reforms for the crew of airlines.

A media statement by Captain Sam Thomas, president of the Bengaluru-based ALPA, which has 1,000-plus pilots under its fold, on Thursday said, "This proposal if implemented would violate the constitutional rights of Indian citizens, damage India’s global image as a liberal economy, and discourage the professional aspirations of our highly skilled aviation workforce."

The statement urged, "Withdraw the working paper submitted to ICAO in its current form."

Any move to restrict Indian professionals from seeking lawful overseas employment infringes upon the rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, it added.

Pointing out that the move was contrary to international norms, the ALPA president pointed out, "Aviation is a global industry. Pilots and aviation professionals from numerous countries work abroad under transparent, mutually agreed-upon conditions. Targeting outbound employment from India sets a dangerous precedent and is inconsistent with ICAO's principles of consensus, collaboration and international workforce mobility."