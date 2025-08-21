Vedanta announces second dividend of FY26 at Rs 16 per share, to see an outflow of Rs 6,256 crore

MUMBAI: Mining giant Vedanta Ltd is giving a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for the current fiscal, amounting to an outflow of ₹6,256 crore. The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company had earlier announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share in June this year. The first dividend had led to an outflow of ₹2,737 crore.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held today...has considered and approved the second interim dividend of ₹16 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2025-26 amounting to ₹6,256 crore," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The record date for the payment of dividend will be August 27, 2025. Vedanta had announced a total dividend of ₹43.50 per share in last financial year.

Promoter Vedanta Resources, which holds 56.38% stake in Vedanta Ltd, will be amassing over ₹5,000 crore million as dividend so far in the current financial year. Market experts believe the high dividend payouts help the parent company to meet its high debt obligations and deleverage balance sheet.

The announcement of the fresh dividend comes a day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) deferred the hearing on Vedanta Ltd proposed demerger to September 17. The deferment came as the capital market regulator - Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) - is yet to complete the scrutiny of the proposal, while the central government has raised certain objections.