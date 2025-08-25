360 One arm acquires 50% in Brookfield-owned Pune office park

MUMBAI: 360 One Asset, through its real assets funds, has acquired a 50% stake in the Bluegrass Business Park in Pune from Brookfield Asset Management’s private real estate fund for an enterprise value of Rs 2,400 crore.

The asset is a 2-million square feet office development spread across 7 acres in Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

The transaction marks a significant addition to 360 One Asset’s institutional real estate portfolio and is a first-of-its-kind partnership between a global institutional investor and a domestic alternatives fund.

The Bluegrass Business Park comprises a 1-million-square-foot operational tower leased to Mastercard and an under-construction office tower with street retail, Niraj Murarka, chief investment officer at 360 One Asset, said.

Brookfield will continue to oversee the management, development, and leasing of the asset.

Rachit Kothari of Brookfield said, this transaction is a testament to investor confidence in the India office sector and reaffirms the quality of the portfolio we’ve built in the country.

Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in the country with over 55 million square feet across key office markets.

360 One is the largest wealth and asset management firm in the country, with around $78 billion in assets under management. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 360 One Asset, the firm has built one of the country’s largest alternative asset management platforms, managing $6 billion AUM as of June 2025.

Its differentiated product suite includes alternative investment funds, portfolio management services, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, including advisory and offshore. These offerings span public and private equity, fixed income and real assets.