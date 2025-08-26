'Make in India, make for the world': PM Modi unveils EV exports to 100 nations from Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, unveiled a landmark leap in India’s clean mobility drive from Hansalpur, Gujarat announcing that Electric Vehicles made in India will now be exported to 100 countries and hybrid battery electrode manufacturing has begun.
Calling it a "new chapter in Bharat’s Make in India journey," the PM projected India as the hub of EVs, semiconductors, and futuristic industries, while tying it to India-Japan friendship and his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set Hansalpur, Gujarat, buzzing with a bold green push as he inaugurated the country’s latest green mobility initiatives.
Linking the moment to Ganeshotsav festivities, he declared: “Make in India, Make for the World from today, EVs made in India will be exported to 100 countries.”
In the same breath, Modi announced the start of hybrid battery electrode manufacturing, calling it a decisive step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Stressing India’s strengths, he said, “India has the power of democracy, the advantage of demography and a very large pool of skilled workforce, making it a win-win situation for every partner.”
The PM underlined that the day was also a tribute to India-Japan friendship, recalling his 2012 decision as Gujarat CM to allot land in Hansalpur to Maruti Suzuki. That foresight, he said, has now bloomed into India’s expanding EV story.
Paying tribute to Maruti’s visionary Osamu Suzuki, Modi said the late industrialist’s dream was now visible in India’s global exports. He pointed out how Suzuki cars manufactured in India are being exported even to Japan, proof of both Make in India’s credibility and India’s rising trust in the global supply chain.
“The world will drive EVs that say Made in India!” he thundered. Turning to the EV ecosystem, the Prime Minister noted that until recently India imported all its batteries, but domestic production has now begun with Japanese partners through TDSG. This, he said, would boost hybrid EV growth and cement India’s self-reliance. He also lauded Maruti Suzuki for swiftly developing a prototype hybrid ambulance under his PM E-DRIVE scheme, stressing that EVs were no longer “alternatives” but real solutions for pollution, healthcare and mobility.
Modi weaved the larger picture, recalling that policy moves since 2014 Make in India, PLI incentives, logistics parks, industrial corridors had transformed India into a manufacturing magnet.
He cited hard numbers: electronics output up 500%, mobiles up 2,700%, and defence production up 200% in a decade. Yet, Modi made clear that India was only warming up. “In the coming times, the focus will be on futuristic industries,” he said, pointing to six upcoming semiconductor plants and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission to secure rare earths crucial for EVs.
Highlighting the deep cultural and industrial ties with Japan, Modi said Gujarat was the launchpad of this partnership through Vibrant Gujarat summits and special hospitality for Japanese investors. “The journey that began with Maruti Suzuki now runs at the speed of a bullet train,” he quipped.
He urged companies to invest in youth exchange and skill development, stressing that India-Japan cooperation now went beyond trade to people-to-people connect. “India’s ongoing efforts are strengthening this bond, and both nations see their progress in each other’s development,” he said.
Concluding with a vision for 2047, Modi said today’s steps in green mobility, semiconductors, and clean energy would be the pillars of a developed India. PM Said “India will not stop here we aim for even greater excellence. And Japan will remain our trusted partner in this journey,” “My definition of Swadeshi is simple the money may be someone else’s, but the sweat is ours. The production will carry the fragrance of my motherland. By 2047, we will build a Viksit Bharat that future generations will take pride in ” he asserted.