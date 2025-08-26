'Make in India, make for the world': PM Modi unveils EV exports to 100 nations from Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, unveiled a landmark leap in India’s clean mobility drive from Hansalpur, Gujarat announcing that Electric Vehicles made in India will now be exported to 100 countries and hybrid battery electrode manufacturing has begun.

Calling it a "new chapter in Bharat’s Make in India journey," the PM projected India as the hub of EVs, semiconductors, and futuristic industries, while tying it to India-Japan friendship and his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set Hansalpur, Gujarat, buzzing with a bold green push as he inaugurated the country’s latest green mobility initiatives.

Linking the moment to Ganeshotsav festivities, he declared: “Make in India, Make for the World from today, EVs made in India will be exported to 100 countries.”

In the same breath, Modi announced the start of hybrid battery electrode manufacturing, calling it a decisive step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Stressing India’s strengths, he said, “India has the power of democracy, the advantage of demography and a very large pool of skilled workforce, making it a win-win situation for every partner.”

The PM underlined that the day was also a tribute to India-Japan friendship, recalling his 2012 decision as Gujarat CM to allot land in Hansalpur to Maruti Suzuki. That foresight, he said, has now bloomed into India’s expanding EV story.