Tamil Nadu, Karnataka among top performers in annual survey of industries

CHENNAI: Two southern states -- Tamil Nadu and Karnataka -- ranked in the top five in the industry sector, according to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 released on Wednesday.

The survey was carried out to ascertain growth achieved by states in total number of factories, fixed capital, total persons employed, output and gross value added (GVA) categories. The field work for the survey was carried out from October 2024 to June 2025.

While Tamil Nadu excelled in all the above mentioned areas, Karnataka ranked in the top five in fixed capital outlay, total persons employed and Gross Value Addition (GVA).

Tamil Nadu topped in the number of factories with 15.43% of the total 260,061 factories located in the state. Andhra Pradesh ranked fifth in this category.