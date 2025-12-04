Andhra clears 480 acres for mega Adani–Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam

The planned campus will be designed to host high-density AI workloads requiring large-scale power, advanced cooling and reliable connectivity. State officials say the project will help position Visakhapatnam as a major centre for AI, cloud services and digital infrastructure, potentially attracting more global technology investments. The government expects the development to generate significant direct and indirect employment and give a boost to allied sectors in the region.

At the same time, the scale of the project has sparked concerns around environmental impact and resource use. Large data centres typically require substantial electricity and water, raising questions about the strain on local resources in a coastal city already vulnerable to water stress and climate variability. Civil society groups have also sought clarity on land acquisition, possible displacement in nearby villages and the long-term impact on local livelihoods.

While the allotment marks a key milestone for the Adani–Google project, its rollout will be closely watched in the coming months. Much will depend on how the developers address environmental safeguards, manage energy and water consumption, and ensure that the economic benefits reach surrounding communities. The decision highlights Visakhapatnam’s growing ambitions in the digital economy, but the real test will lie in turning this mega investment into a sustainable and inclusive technology hub.