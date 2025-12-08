Sebi paves way for accredited investor-only Alternative Investment Funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday paved the way for accredited investor-only Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and extended regulatory relaxations to large value funds (LVFs).

Accredited investors are a class of investors who have an understanding of various financial products and the risks and returns associated with them, and therefore are able to take informed decisions regarding their investments. They are typically large investors with annual income of Rs 2 crore or more or have a net worth of Rs 7.5 crore.

According to the regulator, a separate category of AIF schemes, limited exclusively to Accredited Investors, will offer scheme-specific regulatory flexibility, including less compliance around investor protection. Large value funds for accredited investors are now granted additional relaxations and operational flexibilities. Large value funds are those where the minimum commitment required from each participating investor is Rs 25 crore.

LVFs are now exempt from following the standard template for the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and the requirement for an annual audit of the terms of the PPM. This exemption applies without the need for obtaining specific waivers from investors.