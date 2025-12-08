Virat Kohli sells his sportswear brand one8 to Agilitas Sports, to invest Rs 40 crore in company

Cricketer Virat Kohli is selling his sportswear brand one8 to Agilitas Sports, the vertically integrated manufacturing-to-retail sports platform founded by Abhishek Ganguly. As part of the transaction, Kohli joins Agilitas as an investor and co-founder of one8. He will invest Rs 40 crore in Agilitas to acquire a minority stake in the company.

Agilitas operates across manufacturing, R&D, brand-building, and retail distribution. In 2023, the company acquired Mochiko Shoes, India’s largest sports footwear manufacturer, significantly strengthening its domestic and export capabilities.

one8 is a sportswear brand co-created by Kohli. The brand spans sportswear, apparel, footwear and accessories, blending on-field functionality with off-field style.

According to a statement by Agilitas, the collaboration between Kohli and Ganguly grew organically over the years, driven by mutual respect, shared discipline, and a deep-rooted connection to sport. “What began as informal conversations around building something original soon evolved into the creation of one8,” it said.