IndiGo back on track!: CEO says operations fully stable after turbulent week

IndiGo said on Tuesday that it is “back on its feet” and that its operations have stabilised after a week of flight cancellations and delays. According to the airline’s CEO Pieter Elbers, flights displayed on IndiGo’s website now reflect the adjusted, fully restored network, say reports.
The CEO confirmed that by December 9 the airline had resumed flying to all 138 destinations in its network, signalling full network coverage, and that on-time performance has returned to acceptable levels.
Elbers acknowledged the disruption and apologised to passengers, calling the breakdown a serious lapse and admitting that “we have let you down.” He said that from the moment the crisis began, the airline’s top priority was getting all stranded or delayed customers safely to their destinations or back home. In parallel, refunds for cancelled tickets have been processed on a “no questions asked” basis; many customers have already been reimbursed, and baggage stuck at airports is being delivered back to owners across India. IndiGo’s teams reportedly worked around the clock, operating on a “war footing” to restore schedules, clear backlogs, and resume services.
The recovery appears to have been swift: flights which had dropped to as low as 700 per day during the worst of the disruption climbed back to more than 1,800 by December 9. This rebound has helped stabilise operations, even as the airline continues to face scrutiny from aviation regulators over the earlier disruptions.
Elbers said that the company is now turning inward to assess what went wrong — aiming to learn from mistakes and improve internal systems to avoid a recurrence. While he did not outline a detailed compensation plan for those who faced long delays or cancellations, he emphasised that customer welfare remains a key priority and that IndiGo is fully committed to restoring trust.
Despite serious disruption and public criticism, IndiGo believes it has emerged from the crisis with operations restored. For many travellers and stakeholders, today’s announcement may mark the turning point where service instability gives way to renewed normalcy.