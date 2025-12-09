IndiGo back on track!: CEO says operations fully stable after turbulent week

IndiGo said on Tuesday that it is “back on its feet” and that its operations have stabilised after a week of flight cancellations and delays. According to the airline’s CEO Pieter Elbers, flights displayed on IndiGo’s website now reflect the adjusted, fully restored network, say reports.

The CEO confirmed that by December 9 the airline had resumed flying to all 138 destinations in its network, signalling full network coverage, and that on-time performance has returned to acceptable levels.

Elbers acknowledged the disruption and apologised to passengers, calling the breakdown a serious lapse and admitting that “we have let you down.” He said that from the moment the crisis began, the airline’s top priority was getting all stranded or delayed customers safely to their destinations or back home. In parallel, refunds for cancelled tickets have been processed on a “no questions asked” basis; many customers have already been reimbursed, and baggage stuck at airports is being delivered back to owners across India. IndiGo’s teams reportedly worked around the clock, operating on a “war footing” to restore schedules, clear backlogs, and resume services.