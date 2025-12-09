Markets sink again: Sensex falls 436 points, Nifty closes below 25,850

The backdrop of global worries weighed heavily: unresolved trade tensions between India and the US, along with heightened anticipation of a policy move from the Federal Reserve in Washington, dampened investor sentiment. Foreign investors continued to pull money out of Indian equities, exacerbating the decline. Meanwhile, volatility in currency and global markets added to the unease.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty’s fall beneath key support levels has raised concern about further downside in the near-term. Some analysts flagged potential support only around the 25,600–25,550 range, with resistance likely near 25,970–26,000. If sentiment fails to improve, the market could test those lower levels soon.

Overall, the Tuesday downturn underscores how sensitive Indian equities remain to global developments and capital flows. While pockets of strength in mid-cap and small-cap stocks hint at rotational buying, headline weakness — driven by large caps — suggests that caution still dominates for many investors.