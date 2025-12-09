Markets sink again: Sensex falls 436 points, Nifty closes below 25,850

CHENNAI: On Tuesday (December 9) Indian stock markets ended sharply lower — a second day of decline — reflecting a mix of domestic weakness and global uncertainty. The flagship BSE Sensex slipped by roughly 436 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped below 25,850, falling by around 121 points.
Trading was dominated by caution. Weakness in heavyweight sectors such as IT, auto, and pharma dragged the indices down. At the same time, there was selective buying in other areas of the market. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks — measured by the broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices — actually closed higher, indicating investors were shifting away from large, index-heavy names toward some smaller, riskier stocks.
The backdrop of global worries weighed heavily: unresolved trade tensions between India and the US, along with heightened anticipation of a policy move from the Federal Reserve in Washington, dampened investor sentiment. Foreign investors continued to pull money out of Indian equities, exacerbating the decline. Meanwhile, volatility in currency and global markets added to the unease.
From a technical perspective, the Nifty’s fall beneath key support levels has raised concern about further downside in the near-term. Some analysts flagged potential support only around the 25,600–25,550 range, with resistance likely near 25,970–26,000. If sentiment fails to improve, the market could test those lower levels soon.
Overall, the Tuesday downturn underscores how sensitive Indian equities remain to global developments and capital flows. While pockets of strength in mid-cap and small-cap stocks hint at rotational buying, headline weakness — driven by large caps — suggests that caution still dominates for many investors.