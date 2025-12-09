Markets sink as Sensex and Nifty extend sharp losses on Tuesday

Sectoral performance offered few bright spots. Most sectors traded under pressure, with cyclical names — those linked to metal, realty, consumer durables and capital goods — among the hardest hit. These segments bore the brunt of risk-off sentiment, as traders shunned volatility and sought to reduce exposure to sectors sensitive to global economic shifts or commodity cycles. Meanwhile, only a handful of defensive or stable-return segments saw mild resilience, as investors looked for shelter from the turbulence.

For investors, the sharp drop reinforces the perils of complacency in a volatile global context. In the short term, those holding small and mid-cap stocks may continue to face headwinds, while larger, more stable companies may offer relative shelter. The correction may also present a buying window for long-term investors seeking fundamentally strong companies at lower valuations — especially in sectors the market may have oversold. That said, any rebound will likely remain fragile until clarity emerges on global monetary policy, foreign capital flows, and domestic currency stability.

Looking ahead, the immediate days will be critical, say analysts. Markets will closely watch developments abroad — especially decisions by the US Fed and global interest-rate signals — which could steer global liquidity and risk appetite. Domestically, investor focus may shift toward macro factors such as currency movements, foreign fund flows, and the broader economic outlook. Those factors will shape whether the current downturn deepens, stabilises, or turns into a buying opportunity, the analysts added.