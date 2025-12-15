The Buzz around Innovation Mutual Funds

A Mutual Fund conference I attended recently provided me with the opportunity to meet up with some old friends from the industry. Over the years, I have noticed that on an average, seven out of ten professionals I have met in this industry, be it on the fund management or marketing side, have been exceptional. It is thus that I believe that the mutual fund industry in India is well poised for a vertical take-off in terms of growth.

One of the topics we discussed was the growing number of younger investors coming into the fold and that is something I can vouch for as my company now works with even a third generation of investors from families we have worked with since inception. Innovation funds are popular among young investors today.

So, what is an Innovation mutual fund ? Well, they are a type of thematic mutual fund that invests in companies working on new technologies, breakthrough research, and disruptive ideas. These funds aim to generate strong returns by backing businesses that have the potential to transform existing industries or create entirely new ones. They offer an exciting opportunity for investors who want to participate in the growth of futuristic industries without having to buy individual stocks. Instead, investors get the benefit of diversification, as these funds usually spread their investments across multiple sectors, countries, and types of companies. This helps reduce overall risk while opening multiple avenues for potential growth.

Innovation funds typically invest in both well-established companies as well as new start-ups. These companies are engaged in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, green and renewable energy, financial technology, and smart manufacturing. The idea is to identify themes and businesses that are shaping the future and have the potential to grow rapidly in the coming years.

A key feature of innovation mutual funds is their strong focus on emerging trends. These funds look beyond traditional industries and aim to capture long-term growth from sectors like AI, blockchain, electric mobility, and space technology. Since many of the companies in these sectors are growing fast, these funds offer high growth potential. However, this also means that they come with a higher degree of risk. Therefore, innovation funds tend to have a higher risk-reward profile.

Another important factor to consider is the investment horizon. Innovation often takes time to show results. This makes innovation mutual funds more suitable for long-term investors who can stay patient and committed. Also, most innovation funds are actively managed. That means professional fund managers closely track market trends, research new technologies and make strategic decisions to adjust the portfolio as needed. Iterations and course-corrections are obviously part of this process.

Does all this mean Innovation Funds are sure-fire winners and ideal for Gen Next investors? We will address these questions and more in the next column. In the meanwhile, the search for the elusive ‘golden bullet’ continues.

(Ashok Kumar heads LKW India. The views expressed here are his own)