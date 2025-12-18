Ramco Systems to give aviation software to US-based Powerhouse Engines

Through the adoption of an integrated suite of modules for Engineering & CAMO (including configuration management, AD and SB management, task card management and maintenance planning) Engine and Shop Maintenance, MRO Contracting, Finance, and Quality, Powerhouse will gain comprehensive visibility and seamless integration across key functions.

This strategic initiative will enable Powerhouse to strengthen inventory management, purchasing, and cost tracking, while streamlining subcontracting and third-party repair processes to enhance overall MRO efficiency. Further reinforcing this transformation, Powerhouse will leverage Ramco’s advanced digital solutions, such as Ramco’s Anywhere mobile applications, Hubs, and BInGO dashboards, to transition towards paperless operations.

These tools will provide real-time tracking of parts, inventory, repair orders, purchase orders, and repair tags, thereby improving process efficiency and accelerating engine overhaul and maintenance workflows. Through these measures, Powerhouse is positioning itself as a leader in adopting technology-driven practices that set new benchmarks for agility and precision in the aviation industry.

Eric Engdahl, CEO, Powerhouse Engines, said, “Our industry is evolving rapidly, and as we prepared for our next phase of growth, we sought a partner who could help us scale with confidence. Ramco Systems combines cutting-edge technology with a strong track record in aviation MRO, making them the ideal partner to support our vision. With their solution’s ability to deliver complete lifecycle coverage for engine MRO and enable seamless integration across business functions, we now have the tools to transform our processes, lead with excellence, and continue delivering the highest standards of service as we expand.”

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defence, Ramco Systems, said, “We are honored to be chosen by Powerhouse Engines as their technology partner, an endorsement that reinforces our position as a leading provider of next-generation aviation engine MRO solutions. Built on industry best practices, Ramco Aviation Software enables organisations to minimize downtime, maximize asset utilization, and scale without compromising on safety or quality. We look forward to working closely with Powerhouse Engines to transform their operations and help them stay ahead in a dynamic market.”