Busy Bee Airways to reach out to Go First lenders

NEW DELHI: Busy Bee Airways on Friday informed the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT that it will try to reach out to the lenders of Go First. Travel portal EaseMyTrip’s co-founder Nishant Pitti is the majority shareholder in Busy Bee Airways.

Busy Bee had earlier challenged the liquidation of the grounded carrier. During the insolvency resolution process, Busy Bee Airways, along with SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, and Sharjah-based aviation entity Sky One had made bids for Go First. It also told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it is ready to acquire Go First as a going concern as it still has valuable assets and a license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate.

Meanwhile, counsel appearing from the liquidator of Go First has agreed to file the minutes of the 37th meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Go First before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), along with the additional affidavit.

The appellate tribunal was hearing two petitions filed by Busy Bee Airways and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena Mumbai, challenging the order of the Delhi bench of the NCLT, which, on January 20, ordered the liquidation of the low-cost carrier.