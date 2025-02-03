Auto sales: Maruti, Mahindra lead; Hyundai, Tata decline

NEW DELHI: Led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s car sales (dispatches to dealers) saw a moderate rise in January 2025. This growth at the start of the new year is a welcome boost for the industry, which faced challenges in achieving consistent growth throughout 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported its highest-ever total monthly sales tally in January 2025 with 2,12,251 units sold as against 199,364 units sold in January 2024. The carmaker’s domestic dispatches last month stood at 173,599 vehicles, up 4% y-o-y. This is also MSIL’s highest monthly domestic dispatches in the first 10 months of FY2025, even surpassing the festive heavy month of October 2024 when it had sold 159,591 units.