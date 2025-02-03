Auto sales: Maruti, Mahindra lead; Hyundai, Tata decline

NEW DELHI: Led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s car sales (dispatches to dealers) saw a moderate rise in January 2025. This growth at the start of the new year is a welcome boost for the industry, which faced challenges in achieving consistent growth throughout 2024.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported its highest-ever total monthly sales tally in January 2025 with 2,12,251 units sold as against 199,364 units sold in January 2024. The carmaker’s domestic dispatches last month stood at 173,599 vehicles, up 4% y-o-y. This is also MSIL’s highest monthly domestic dispatches in the first 10 months of FY2025, even surpassing the festive heavy month of October 2024 when it had sold 159,591 units.
MSIL’s mini and compact cars bucked the slowdown trend seen in this segment as sales here grew to 96,488 units in January 2025 as against 92, 382 units in the same month last year. The maker of Thar and Scorpio SUVs- Mahindra & Mahindra - sold 50,659 vehicles in the domestic market in January 2025, a growth of 18% y-o-y and overall, 52,306 vehicles, including exports. Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division, M&M, said, “Our Electric Origin SUVs, BE6 and XEV 9E garnered a lot of interest at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi.”
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Tata Motors, however, registered a decline in sales. HMIL’s wholesales stood at 54,003 units in January 2025, a fall of 5% y-o-y. Tata Motors’ domestic sales also took a hit in January 2025. It sold 48,076 PVs in January 2025, a decline of 10% y-o-y.