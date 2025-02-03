Manufacturing growth hits 6-month high in Jan on export demand

Rising exports drove up the manufacturing sector activity in January, with the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the month surging to a six-month high of 57.7, which though is marginally lower than the initial forecast of 58, shows a private survey.

Another positive note is that job creation remained not just good but the highest in the past 20 years, since when data collection started, HSBC said Monday. The survey also indicated falling input prices and better price realisation from output.

The rate of expansion was the quickest since last July and outpaced its long-run average. The figure had plunged to a 12-month low of 56.4 in December, down from 56.5 in November, even as it remained above its long-run average of 54.1 thereby signalling a robust rate of growth, the report said.