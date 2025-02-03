The Role of Gold in Hedging Equity

Other than commodity traders who deal in the precious metal and are not averse to selling it when found profitable to, the rest, by and large, tend to hoard and pass gold down their generations. This trend is unlikely to change soon.

What has changed though is the growing number of investors who prefer to use gold as a pure investment avenue and accumulate it with the clear-cut intention of profiting from it at the appropriate time. So, what are the common investment avenues used by those that invest in gold? Exchange traded Funds (ETFs), Fund of Funds and till lately, Sovereign Gold bonds.

Gold ETFs are units representing physical gold in dematerialised form. One Gold ETF unit is equal to 1 gram of 24k gold, and is backed by physical gold of very high purity. Gold ETFs combine the flexibility of stock investment and the simplicity of gold investments and are listed at the premier stock exchanges, and traded just like the stock of any company. A demat account is necessary to transact in Gold ETFs and debt taxation rules are applicable on the realised gains there from.