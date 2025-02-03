Rupee hits record low of 87.18 amid Trump’s trade war impact

After hitting a record low of 87.29 in the opening trade, the rupee continued to decline, closing sharply lower at 87.185 to the dollar on Monday. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, its largest trading partners, fueling fears of a trade war that rattled global financial markets.

The rupee has lost more than 4 percent since October, when it was trading above 83.70, despite the Reserve Bank selling billions of dollars to defend it.

The rupee declined to 87.29 before closing at 87.1850, down by nearly 0.7%, its biggest single-day percentage loss since January 13. Traders attributed the feeble recovery to heavy dollar selling by public sector banks while the Reserve Bank seen visibly missing from stern intervention. The central bank has since October sold more than $100 billion worth of dollar to prop the rupee but to not with much success.

The opening was so deep after the equity markets also fell badly and closed in deep red with losing half a percentage points down, negating the budget boost that investors were expecting Saturday.

Following this tariff wars, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies (the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and the Swiss franc) surged 1.35% to 109.83, its highest.

The dollar’s strength has affected other Asian currencies as well, including the Chinese yuan. And since the yuan and rupee often move in the same direction, this decline has also put pressure on the rupee.

The tariffs imposed by Trump have also fueled worries of a full-scale trade war, with global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley saying that “the risk of our worst fears materialising has risen. Risks are skewed towards further escalation. Asia will be exposed on account of high trade orientation and seven economies run large trade surpluses with the US,” it added.