Ola Electric launches Roadster X motorcycle at Rs 74,999

MUMBAI: Ola Electric has entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series, priced from Rs 74,999 onwards.

The new series is built on Ola’s scalable motorcycle platform and offers different battery options. The Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 94,999, respectively. The higher-end Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is available for Rs 1,04,999, while the top model, the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, featuring the 4680 Bharat Cell and offering a range of 501 km per charge, is priced at Rs 1,54,999.

Ola Electric’s Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company aims to drive the electric vehicle revolution further into India’s mobility sector. He stated that after transforming the electric scooter market, the company is now focusing on making electric motorcycles a popular choice among Indian riders.