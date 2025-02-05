Ola Electric launches Roadster X motorcycle at Rs 74,999
MUMBAI: Ola Electric has entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series, priced from Rs 74,999 onwards.
The new series is built on Ola’s scalable motorcycle platform and offers different battery options. The Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 94,999, respectively. The higher-end Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is available for Rs 1,04,999, while the top model, the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, featuring the 4680 Bharat Cell and offering a range of 501 km per charge, is priced at Rs 1,54,999.
Ola Electric’s Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company aims to drive the electric vehicle revolution further into India’s mobility sector. He stated that after transforming the electric scooter market, the company is now focusing on making electric motorcycles a popular choice among Indian riders.
The Roadster series comes with a standard warranty of three years or 50,000 km. The company has announced that deliveries for the new series will begin in mid-March.
Ola Electric’s entry into the electric motorcycle market comes as it faces increasing competition from Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor. While Ola regained its position as the market leader in electric two-wheelers with a 25% share in January 2025, it remains significantly lower than the 50% share it held in May 2024.
In recent months, Ola has been expanding its product lineup and dealership network to maintain its market dominance. The company recently launched the Gig and S1 Z scooter series, including models such as Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, priced between Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999. Reservations for these scooters are open at just Rs 499, with deliveries expected to begin in April and May 2025.