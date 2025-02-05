Swiggy Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 crore; revenue up 31%

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 799 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024, compared to Rs 575 crore loss it reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 31% in the December quarter to Rs 3,993 crore compared to Rs 3,049 crore in the same quarter last year.

Swiggy’s Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 38% y-o-y to Rs 12,165 crore. Its food delivery GOV saw 19.2% y-o-y growth to Rs 7,436 crore, driven by Bolt, a 10-minute restaurant food delivery service, which was launched in October last year. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 2.5% of GOV.

Its quick commerce arm Instamart GOV growth rises to 88.1% y-o-y to Rs 3,907 crore. Also, the average order value increased by 14% y-o-y to Rs 534. Instamart added 96 new active stores during the quarter, driving up active darkstore area to 2.45 mn sq ft (+25% QoQ).

Swiggy said growth investments in quick commerce led to a reduction in contribution margin from -1.9% in Q2FY25 to -4.6% in Q3FY25, as the company ramped up user activation and darkstore expansion across geographies.