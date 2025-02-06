Airlines in South Asia expected to receive 2,835 new planes in 20 years: Boeing

Airlines in India and other South Asian countries are expected to add a combined 2,835 new commercial aircraft to their fleets over the next 20 years to meet the rising demand for air travel, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said on Thursday. The company stated that it will maintain a delivery rate of about two aircraft a month through 2024 and 2025.

Boeing’s statement on anticipated growth and its dispatches comes at a time when its India clients – mainly Tata Group’s Air India and Akasa Air – are facing a delay in plane delivery. As per reports, Boeing’s deliveries fell to the lowest level in 2024 since the COVID-19 pandemic due to a strike in its US facility. The company had said last month that it was making progress on increasing aircraft production.

In its latest Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing said that continued growth will be fueled by greater demand and a rise in the region’s air traffic, which will grow more than 7% annually through 2043. The CMO predicts that domestic air traffic is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment in India.

“The India and South Asia region continues to be the world’s fastest-growing commercial aviation market due to strong economic and trade growth, rising household incomes and investments in infrastructure and development,” said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for India and South Asia.