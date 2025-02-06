Zomato officially renames itself Eternal after board approval

NEW DELHI: Food-tech giant Zomato on Thursday officially changed the company’s name to Eternal, following an approval from its board.

In a stock exchange filing, the online food aggregator said that when we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app.

“We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” said Deependra Goyal, Co-founder of Zomato.