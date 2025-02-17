Hyderabad-based Pennar Industries eyes 6 key verticals for future growth

NEW DELHI: Six key verticals -- hydraulics, pre-engineered buildings, body-in-white components, tubes, engineering services, and process equipment – will drive growth of Pennar Industries for the next few years, says Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Rao.

“We have identified six verticals that will drive Pennar’s expansion in the coming quarters and years. These sectors offer large addressable markets with low penetration, providing ample opportunities for revenue growth, profitability, and margin expansion,” said Rao in an analysts call recently.

The Hyderabad-based company, however, recognised the need to reassess its legacy businesses, including solar, water treatment chemicals, and water EPC. Rao says instead of halting these operations, Pennar opted for a value-driven approach by leveraging its existing capabilities, assets, and industry expertise through a JV structure.