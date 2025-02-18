At Rs 324 trillion, top 500 private companies in India value more than the country's GDP

MUMBAI: The top 500 private sector companies are bigger than the national GDP commanding a cumulative value of Rs 324 trillion, according to Hurun India’s most valuable private sector companies' list for 2024 released on Tuesday.

According to a calculation, the national GDP stood at $3.5 trillion in 2023.

The top 500 companies’ value also grew at 40 per cent in 2023 to $3.8 trillion. The value is not only more than the national GDP but is also higher than the combined GDP values of the UAE, Indonesia, and Spain.

The report also said that the qualification threshold for the list was Rs 9,580 crore, which is a 43 per cent rise from the 2023 threshold of Rs 6,700 crore.

For the first time, all the companies in the 2024 list are worth at least $1 billion despite a steeply depreciated rupee.

“The companies from the 2024 list make up the backbone of the nation’s private sector, wielding significant economic influence. Between them, they have a cumulative valuation of $3.8 trillion, which is higher than the national GDP, and employ 8.4 million," Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India told reporters.