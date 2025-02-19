Kochi-based Othor AI secures USD 30K pre-seed funding to accelerate market entry

KOCHI: Othor AI, the second venture from entrepreneur Unni Koroth, announced today that it has successfully raised $30,000 in pre-seed funding.

The investment round was led by friends and angel investors from the startup ecosystem, including notable Kerala-based investors Narayan Babu and Thomas Mathew.

Founded by Unni Koroth and Nekender Shekhawat in 2024, Othor AI delivers specialized vertical AI agents designed for daily business decisions and planning.

The company positions itself as an AI-native, fast, simple, and secure alternative to conventional business intelligence and planning solutions currently available in the market.

The company's beta version, launched in January 2025, has already received positive market reception.

This early funding will enable Othor AI to expand its market presence and further develop its innovative platform.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such experienced investors as we bring our solution to market," said Unni Koroth, CEO of Othor AI.



"This funding will help us refine our product based on early user feedback and accelerate our go-to-market strategy." Unni Koroth previously founded Foradian, widely recognized as a success story in the Indian startup ecosystem.

After exiting Foradian in 2019, Koroth spent three years at Whatfix before embarking on his newest entrepreneurial journey with Othor AI. Othor AI is registered under the Kerala Startup Mission and Unni Koroth is looking forward to repeating his earlier success story as a Founder with Kerala origins.