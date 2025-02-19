Mittal offloads Rs 8,500 cr worth of shares in Airtel

NEW DELHI: Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) offloaded Rs 8,500 crore worth of shares in Bharti Airtel on Tuesday.

As per a statement by the company, ICIL sold 5.11 crore shares of Bharti Airtel through a block deal. Bharti Telecom, one of the largest promoters of Bharti Airtel, acquired 1.20 crore of those shares worth Rs 2,000 crore. As per information available on exchanges, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 5,581 crore, while domestic investors acquired shares worth Rs 754 crore.

GQG Partners through its different funds acquired around Rs 4,000 crore worth of shares, the largest among the FIIs. Vanguard International Value Fund acquired shares worth Rs 282 crore and White-Oak India Equity Fund bought Rs 134 crore shares.

Prior to the transaction, ICIL held 3.31% in Airtel. “Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL), a promoter-group entity of Bharti Airtel, has today sold 0.84% shareholding (5.11 crore shares) in Airtel via a market transaction, for an aggregate amount of Rs 8,485.11 crore,” Airtel said on Tuesday in an exchange filing. It said Bharti Telecom anchored the trade by acquiring 1.20 crore shares (24% of ICIL’s sale of today), helping overall book to be allocated to key marquee long only names, both global and domestic.