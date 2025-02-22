Aster DM to invest Rs 850 crore to expand infrastructure and services in Kerala over 3 years

Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare chains, plans to invest approximately Rs 850 crore over the next three years to scale up infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation in Kerala. This investment is part of its long-term commitment under the 'Invest Kerala Global Summit' initiative.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, and Anoop Moopen, Director at Aster DM Healthcare, recently met with the state Chief Minister and Industries Minister to discuss the current healthcare landscape and explore opportunities for growth and innovation.
This investment builds on Aster's previous Rs 500 crore investment in Kerala over the last three years, further strengthening its leadership in the state’s healthcare sector.
Looking ahead, Aster has an aggressive expansion plan in Kerala, aiming to increase its total bed count to 3,453 by FY27. Currently, Aster operates seven hospitals in the state with a total of 2,635 beds, which contribute 53% of the company’s India revenue (based on the revenue from the last nine months of the current financial year).
Aster DM Healthcare’s expansion in Kerala will include two greenfield projects: Aster Capital Trivandrum with a 454-bed facility and Aster MIMS Kasargod with 264 beds. Its flagship hospital in the State -- Aster Medcity, will also expand to 962 beds by FY27. In the third quarter of the current financial year, Aster Medcity added 100 beds to its existing capacity.
Participating in the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, Dr. Azad Moopen, said, “Kerala has always been at the heart of Aster’s journey, and our commitment to the state is stronger than ever. We are delighted to reaffirm our long-term vision to expand our footprint, bringing world-class healthcare closer to the people of Kerala while fostering employment and medical excellence in the region."
He added, "The Invest Kerala Global Summit is a pivotal initiative that underscores the state’s potential as a hub for high-impact investments, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative journey."
Anoop Moopen emphasized the company's significant role in job creation in the state. “Aster has been a major contributor to creating thousands of opportunities for skilled professionals in Kerala. Today, we employ over 12,700 professionals across the state, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. With our expansion plans, we expect to create an additional 4,200 jobs, further strengthening Kerala’s healthcare workforce and economy."
Dr. Azad Moopen also highlighted Aster’s broader commitment to Kerala beyond infrastructure and employment. "Aster has played a crucial role in community healthcare initiatives. Through 'Aster Volunteers,' we have been at the forefront of disaster relief efforts, providing medical aid and humanitarian support in times of need." He further recalled the company’s swift response during the devastating landslide in Wayanad, where Aster’s medical teams mobilized rapidly, offering critical emergency care, rehabilitation assistance, and ongoing medical support to affected families.