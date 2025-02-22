Aster DM to invest Rs 850 crore to expand infrastructure and services in Kerala over 3 years

Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare chains, plans to invest approximately Rs 850 crore over the next three years to scale up infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation in Kerala. This investment is part of its long-term commitment under the 'Invest Kerala Global Summit' initiative.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, and Anoop Moopen, Director at Aster DM Healthcare, recently met with the state Chief Minister and Industries Minister to discuss the current healthcare landscape and explore opportunities for growth and innovation.

This investment builds on Aster's previous Rs 500 crore investment in Kerala over the last three years, further strengthening its leadership in the state’s healthcare sector.

Looking ahead, Aster has an aggressive expansion plan in Kerala, aiming to increase its total bed count to 3,453 by FY27. Currently, Aster operates seven hospitals in the state with a total of 2,635 beds, which contribute 53% of the company’s India revenue (based on the revenue from the last nine months of the current financial year).

Aster DM Healthcare’s expansion in Kerala will include two greenfield projects: Aster Capital Trivandrum with a 454-bed facility and Aster MIMS Kasargod with 264 beds. Its flagship hospital in the State -- Aster Medcity, will also expand to 962 beds by FY27. In the third quarter of the current financial year, Aster Medcity added 100 beds to its existing capacity.