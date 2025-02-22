Godrej Enterprises invests ₹200 crore to expand Dahej facility

The Process Equipment division of Godrej Enterprises Group has announced an additional investment of ₹200 crore to expand its advanced manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat. This follows a previous infusion of ₹300 crore, reaffirming the company’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and supporting India’s clean energy transition.

As part of its Phase-III expansion, the Dahej facility’s annual manufacturing capacity will increase to approximately 30,000 MT, with expanded production space, a specialized Dust-free Enclosure for exotic materials, dedicated bays for internals manufacturing, and extended manufacturing yards. This development enhances capabilities in producing high-end, critical process equipment for sectors such as hydrogen, nuclear, and geothermal energy, along with conventional industries like refineries and petrochemicals.

Hussain Shariyarr, Executive Vice President & Business Head of the Process Equipment business at Godrej Enterprises Group, highlighted the global shift towards cleaner energy and the increasing demand for specialized process equipment. He emphasized that this strategic expansion will enhance the company’s ability to produce advanced, large-scale equipment for clean energy applications, reinforcing India's role in the global energy transition while delivering world-class manufacturing solutions.

The expanded facility will include an Extended Fabrication Yard for large and complex process equipment, capable of handling components up to 16 meters in diameter and 140 meters in length. It will also feature a strategically placed 30m x 10m Advanced Heat Treatment Furnace designed to reduce carbon emissions. Committed to sustainability, the facility holds a Zero Waste to Landfill certification and integrates Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT-enabled machining and predictive maintenance, with over 80% automation to improve precision, efficiency, and reliability.

A key advantage of the facility is its sea-going jetty, enabling direct loading and transportation of oversized equipment to international markets. Currently, 70% of production is exported to over 40 countries across six continents, with a strong presence in the Americas and the Middle East.