Adani Group paid Rs 58,000 crore in global taxes in FY24

The Adani group, which has constantly come under scrutiny over its business practices, has said that the group’s listed entities paid Rs 58,104 crore in taxes and other contributions to government exchequer in 2023-24, showing a 25% gain year-on-year.

The company claimed that it has paid Rs 46,610 crore in global taxes in the previous year. The information was released through what it called a 'Tax Transparency Report' for the financial year 2023-24.

The report covers the group’s listed entities—Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, and Ambuja Cements Limited.

The figure also includes the tax paid by three other listed companies—NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries—that are held by the seven companies.

"Transparency is the foundation of trust, and trust is essential for sustainable growth,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, in a media statement.