Small reactors: Nu-clear favourites

Why is the government keen on SMRs?

The government and public sector energy companies are focusing on developing SMRs as part of India’s ambitious energy transition. With the goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030, nuclear power is seen as a crucial part of this plan.

Experts believe SMRs are particularly well-suited to India’s energy needs. One key reason is that not every state in India can host large-scale nuclear power plants due to space and security requirements. In contrast, SMRs can be installed and operated without these constraints. Additionally, global companies are more willing to share technology related to SMRs, which could foster greater collaboration between Indian and international companies.

Challenges for the SMR Industry

SMRs come in a wide range of sizes, from under 30 MW to over 300 MW. As a result, many different SMR designs are being developed. Experts believe having too many options can slow the growth of the industry. Too many designs could create regulatory challenges and make it harder to control costs. To move forward, the number of designs should be narrowed down to a few key ones.

According to a Niti Aayog report, the technology behind SMRs needs to advance further before it can be widely adopted by utilities, investors, and governments. The industry still lacks a fully developed facility for mass-producing SMR components, which would require significant investment. Developers also face challenges raising the funds needed for technology development, licensing, and building prototype plants.

Private investment in SMRs remains limited and does not meet the required level.

To overcome these challenges, the development of SMRs must focus on designing and creating standardized small reactors that can be manufactured repeatedly in a factory with high quality control. By leveraging modern tools and techniques from the Industry 4.0 paradigm, this approach will help improve efficiency. Over time, as production becomes more streamlined, the costs of manufacturing will decrease due to the learning curve and economies of scale.

India’s Nuclear Power and Private Sector Involvement

As of January 30, 2025, India’s nuclear power capacity is 8,180 MW. To boost this, the country is partnering with the private sector to develop more nuclear energy. This plan supports India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030 and sourcing 50% of its energy from renewable sources by the same year.

The focus of this partnership is on developing Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) and Bharat Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as exploring new nuclear technologies. In this effort, private companies will provide land, cooling water, and capital, while the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will handle the design, quality checks, and operation of the plants.

Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) are 220 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), which will help expand India’s nuclear energy capacity.