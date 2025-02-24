Parliamentary panel meets for reviewing I-T Bill 2025

The select parliament panel constituted to review the Income-Tax Bill, 2025 met for the first time on Monday. As per sources, members of the panel were briefed about the new Bill, and some of the members raised initial doubts and questions about the Bill. Apart from that nothing much happened, said one of the members in the panel.

The panel was set up to review the new I-T Bill, and submit its report by March 10. After the panel’s report is submitted, the government would try and incorporate the changes suggested by the panel.