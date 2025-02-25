Gold prices continue to rise on US tariff worries

Gold prices continue to rise on Tuesday after hitting record high on Monday amid global uncertainty. Gold traded in the green on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) with gains of `300 as rupee weakness below `87.10 provided support to domestic prices, say analysts.

Comex gold remained range-bound between $2,930 and $2,955. Bullion consolidated in the upper-end range on Tuesday in the absence of fresh fundamental trigger. Investors awaited key economic data and events due later this week, mainly focused on Friday’s release of January Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, which can provide clues for the Federal Reserve’s future policy path and direction for bullion, said Saumil Gandhi, senior research analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.