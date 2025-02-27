Most employees in IT roles unhappy with their salaries

At least 47% of employees are unhappy with their current salaries in India as they cite low increments and unfulfilled expectations, and 77% of professionals anticipate significant salary growth in their industry.

The highest dissatisfaction is among entry level professionals with 0-3 years of experience and interestingly, IT roles made up the largest share of dissatisfaction (26%). Jobs platform foundit in its survey revealed evolving employee perceptions regarding salaries and appraisal expectations. This survey comes at a time when employees across various industries are awaiting their appraisals and IT companies have announced only single digit hikes for its employees.