Manufacturing ends on a strong note in 2024, but December PMI slowest at 56.4

MUMBAI: The manufacturing activity has reported its weakest reading of 2024 in December with the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) falling to 56.4, down from 56.5 in November. Yet the sector remained in the expansion mode throughout the year gone by, according to the data from an analysis by a private agency.

The final reading is surprising as this came in a month when the cost pressures have eased and strong jobs growth was reported, yet demand became softer in the sector, HSBC India said on Thursday.

According to the report, the headline reading for December at 56.4 is down marginally from 56.5 in November, yet the reading is above the long-run average of 54.1 thus signalling a robust growth rate. Both output and new orders, a key gauge for demand, continued to rise in the final month of the year but on a softer note.

On the employment front, the data indicate that the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest in four months. Around one in ten companies hired extra staff, while fewer than 2 per cent of them shed jobs.

Not only did manufacturing employment increase for the tenth month in a row during December, but also the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest in four months, said the report.