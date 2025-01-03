Sebi bans Ketan Parekh, Rohit Salgaocar in front-running scam; orders disgorgement of Rs 66 crore

MUMBAI: The infamous stock market player Ketan Parekh, more known since the stock market scam of 2000, has once again landed in the regulatory net with the Securities and Exchange Board. Sebi debarred him, Singapore-based trader Rohit Salgaocar, and 20 others/entities from the markets for alleged front-running for a US-based large foreign portfolio investor.

The Sebi probe has found that, using as many as 10 fake phone numbers, KP and his associates made around Rs 66 crore of illicit gains, which the regulator wants to be disgorged from the scamsters.

In a 188-page interim order issued late last night against 22 other individuals/entities, the regulator has directed the disgorgement of Rs 65.77 crore of illegal gains made through the alleged scheme. Sebi has also frozen the bank accounts of these 22 entities for any debit. The US front is said to be managing around $2.5 trillion worth of funds globally.

Others who are banned include GRD Securities, Salasar Stock Broking, Anirudh Damani, Ashok Kumar Damani and entities involving Basukinath Properties, APR Properties for acting in connivance with Parekh.

“While the traders of the big client (FPI) were discussing trades with Salgaocar to ensure counter-parties for their trading, Salgaocar was using that information to make illegal profits by routing information to KP. When the information reached KP, he acted systematically, and trades were executed in different accounts, which cumulatively generated unlawful profits to the tune of Rs 66.77 crore,” whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney said in the Sebi order.

The order highlights the need for interim action, noting KP’s involvement in the previous scam and his status as a habitual offender.